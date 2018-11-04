Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MZOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MZOR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.06. 315,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,054. Mazor Robotics has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Mazor Robotics had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Mazor Robotics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mazor Robotics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MZOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

