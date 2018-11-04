Medical Properties Trust (MPW) PT Raised to $15.00 at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

MPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,082. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 124.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $1,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,809 shares of company stock worth $2,456,679. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

