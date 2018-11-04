Medpace (MEDP) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEDP. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Medpace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of MEDP opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Medpace has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Medpace had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 5,175,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $281,261,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 46,778 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $2,758,030.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,745,134.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,528,016 shares of company stock valued at $634,098,544 over the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 59,409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

