MEG Energy Corp (MEGEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEGEF. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. CIBC began coverage on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $7.64 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.