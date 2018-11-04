Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNLO. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Menlo Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNLO traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 102,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,925. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNLO. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 2,999.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 946,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 916,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Novo Holdings A S grew its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,436,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

