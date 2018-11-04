Mercury Systems Inc Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (MRCY)

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.12 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRCY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $173,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,470,682.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $458,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,664,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,742. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,032,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 344.2% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 970,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after acquiring an additional 752,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,928,000 after acquiring an additional 672,821 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 245.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 827,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 588,093 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,130,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 422,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

