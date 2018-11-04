Mero Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (MERO)

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Mero coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mero has a total market cap of $0.00 and $103.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mero has traded up 618.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001174 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mero Coin Profile

Mero (MERO) is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 2,705,558 coins. Mero’s official website is mero.network. Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin.

Mero Coin Trading

Mero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mero using one of the exchanges listed above.

