Merus (MRUS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

MRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,900. Merus has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,470,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Merus by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.