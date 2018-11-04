Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $17.80 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mesa Air Group an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Ellen N. Artist sold 12,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $141,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Ferverda sold 9,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $105,718.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,701 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,463.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,220,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,431,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

MESA stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.