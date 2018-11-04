Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,375 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 30.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 0.7% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on Metlife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

In related news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,454,284.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,013,119.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 559,097 shares in the company, valued at $26,294,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.62%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

