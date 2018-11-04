Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,737,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,155 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 39.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,314,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,525,000 after buying an additional 2,346,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Metlife by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,357,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,177,000 after buying an additional 696,768 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Metlife by 200.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 920,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,146,000 after buying an additional 614,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,849,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MET opened at $43.60 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

In other news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $2,013,119.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,294,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,284.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

