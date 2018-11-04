Michael Kors (KORS) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michael Kors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Michael Kors from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michael Kors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.52.

Shares of Michael Kors stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39. Michael Kors has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Michael Kors will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $13,245,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $435,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 846,436 shares of company stock valued at $60,640,959. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KORS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Michael Kors by 65.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Michael Kors by 25.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,403 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $37,956,000 after buying an additional 123,429 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Michael Kors by 1,220.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,712 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Michael Kors by 55.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Michael Kors by 13.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,973 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

