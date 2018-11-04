MicroBitcoin (MBC) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $4,379.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About MicroBitcoin

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

MBC is a PoW and PoS coin that uses the

Groestl

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 182,770,412,500 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @





. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.