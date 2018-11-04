Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for about 2.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,498,000. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 180,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 20,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 12,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

