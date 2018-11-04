Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $85.16 and a one year high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.04). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.9225 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total value of $164,271.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,676,445.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $502,745.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

