Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 838 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,349 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 58.7% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $145,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $147,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

MSFT stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,181,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,460 shares of company stock worth $90,058,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

