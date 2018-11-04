Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,106 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cent PUERTO S A/S worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cent PUERTO S A/S has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $19.20.

Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cent PUERTO S A/S will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cent PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Cent PUERTO S A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cent PUERTO S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cent PUERTO S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cent PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

