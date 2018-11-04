Millennium Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,700 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 592,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 110,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $20.41 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.44 and a current ratio of 18.44.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.