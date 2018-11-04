Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 91.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267,446 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 27,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,281,058.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEXEA stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $50.82.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company.

About Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

