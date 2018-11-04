Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,026 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,481,000 after acquiring an additional 787,342 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,569,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 289,211 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 2,220,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,486,000 after acquiring an additional 62,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,989,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,436,000 after acquiring an additional 133,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.76 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

