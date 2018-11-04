Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $9.94 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 911,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,649,000 after purchasing an additional 295,113 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 161,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $99,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $550,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,150.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,211 shares of company stock worth $21,869,337. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $152.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.79.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.