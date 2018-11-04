Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000.

EEM opened at $40.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

