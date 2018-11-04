Model N (MODN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Sunday, September 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Model N to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

MODN traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. 140,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,630. Model N has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Model N had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Model N by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Model N by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

