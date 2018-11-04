Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

NASDAQ MNTA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,537. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.34. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 128.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $74,752.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,773 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $46,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,589 shares of company stock worth $345,785. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4,107.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 65,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

