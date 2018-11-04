Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 339,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,142,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Park Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of PK stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

