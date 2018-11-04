Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $18.57 Million Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 348,735 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust comprises about 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 488.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 136.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, EVP William D. Redd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,377.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,087.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of June 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

