Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 143,225 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,225 shares during the period. Parsley Energy comprises 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 62.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 93.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Mike Hinson sold 13,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $383,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hemang Desai bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,125.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,763,328 shares of company stock valued at $78,318,180. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Williams Capital set a $38.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.69.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.