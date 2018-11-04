Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Stake Boosted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,529,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 106,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 68,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “$41.68” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $46.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

