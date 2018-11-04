Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 5,055 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises about 1.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.36% of Omnicom Group worth $55,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 201.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,495.5% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays set a $76.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $40,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,299.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,005,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

