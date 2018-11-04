Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $9.46 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (ASX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,958,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 922,027 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,377,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846,796 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 92,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 25.6% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 106,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 23.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASX opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

ASX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. CLSA downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

