Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.7-67.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.7 million.Monotype Imaging also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.94-0.97 EPS.

Monotype Imaging stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Monotype Imaging has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Monotype Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TYPE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monotype Imaging from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monotype Imaging has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.