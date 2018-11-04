Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.7-67.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.7 million.Monotype Imaging also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.94-0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.08. Monotype Imaging has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monotype Imaging will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

