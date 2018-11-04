Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 15,614 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 108,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,903,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 97.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 3,703,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

