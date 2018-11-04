Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,533 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Target by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1,435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Target from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.68.

Shares of TGT opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. Target’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

