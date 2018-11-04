Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 79,885 Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 79,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 487.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at $258,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $70,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,033,063 shares in the company, valued at $254,280,723.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hemang Desai acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,125.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,763,328 shares of company stock valued at $78,318,180 in the last 90 days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PE opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Ifs Securities initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

