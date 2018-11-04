Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 102.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Atmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

ATO opened at $92.14 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,256,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,407.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

