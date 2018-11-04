Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 10,250 Diageo plc (DEO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after buying an additional 125,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.22 and a 12-month high of $151.30.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

