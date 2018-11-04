Moog (MOG-A) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.

MOG-A stock opened at $80.79 on Friday.

Get Moog alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.