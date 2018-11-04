Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Caesars Entertainment (CZR) a $12.00 Price Target

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) has been assigned a $12.00 price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 target price on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. 39,526,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,138,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($9.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director John M. Boushy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,083.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Holdren acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 584.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. Selz Capital LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 3,110,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after buying an additional 987,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,235,000.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

