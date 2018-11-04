Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,096,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 978.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,574,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 18,709,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,836,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 10th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “$49.85” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.82.

Shares of MS stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $42.88 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

