Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $226.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Apple to $221.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

Shares of AAPL opened at $207.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1,019.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $150.24 and a 52 week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.86, for a total value of $3,237,772.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,837 shares in the company, valued at $25,410,061.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17,669.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18,553.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $830,026,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,185.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,320,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $800,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

