Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $137,651.00

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001612 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $137,651.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00150079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00256582 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.14 or 0.10099697 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,022,897 tokens. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

Morpheus.Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.