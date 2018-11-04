Msci Inc (MSCI) Holdings Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Msci were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 2,573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 8,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 69,947 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Barclays lowered their price target on Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Msci to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Msci from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Msci in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.14.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $144.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $122.52 and a 1-year high of $184.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.91 million. Msci had a return on equity of 120.58% and a net margin of 29.87%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.