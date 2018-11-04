Mueller Water Products (MWA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MWA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

