Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MYGN. Morgan Stanley raised Myriad Genetics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

MYGN stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 1,212,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,932. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 39.8% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.