National Bank Financial Lowers Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Price Target to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GWO. Canaccord Genuity set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.89.

GWO opened at C$30.31 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$29.47 and a one year high of C$36.30.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$10.61 billion for the quarter.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

