National Bank Financial Raises Air Canada (AC) Price Target to C$32.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.00.

AC opened at C$26.49 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$20.33 and a 52 week high of C$29.11.

In related news, Director Benjamin M. Smith sold 11,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.83, for a total transaction of C$311,442.64.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

