National Bank Financial Weighs in on First National Financial Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (FN)

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.10.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$28.01 on Friday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$25.34 and a 12-month high of C$29.99.

In other First National Financial news, Director Stephen Smith acquired 18,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,043.40. Also, Director Moray Tawse acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,816.00. Insiders bought 28,170 shares of company stock worth $684,006 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.

