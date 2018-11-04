National CineMedia (NCMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 1.40%. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.83. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 30,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $302,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 526,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 46,439 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $397,053.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on National CineMedia from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

