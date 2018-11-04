National Fuel Gas (NFG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NFG stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Ronald C. Kraemer sold 3,054 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $169,405.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,665.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,390,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,197,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

